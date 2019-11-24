Let the baby die': Parents chastised for requesting donations for ailing infant

An Ohio father who has asked his community for help to cover the cost of his son's medical bills was shocked when he first saw signs chastising him for asking for help.

KC and Angel Ahlers from Toledo, Ohio, are doing everything they can to save their 4-month-old son's life.

Randy James "RJ" Ahlers, was born with not one, but two rare disorders that threaten his life daily, according to WTVG.

When he was born he was diagnosed with both mosaic trisomy 9 syndrome, a genetic disorder, and agenesis of corpus callosum, a birth defect that affects his brain.

To manage both of his rare disorders, little RJ visits six different specialists, which also means medical bills are a big concern for KC and Angel.

TRENDING: Soros 'dark money' behind ads urging Republicans to impeach Trump

But the parents keep fighting for their son's life, even if that means asking for the community for financial help.

"He's our fighter," Angel told WTVG.

"He's our miracle baby that is definitely strong. Definitely a gift from God," KC added.

Not only did the couple set up a GoFundMe campaign, but they also posted signs near the local mall to let others know about their son's fight for his life and how they could help.

The crowdfunding campaign, which has since been closed, raised over $60,000 to help cover the cost of RJ's medical bills.

The family also hosted a superhero-themed fundraiser in October that raised nearly $4,000, which KC said helped cover the cost of an expensive genetic test, according to WTVG.

Last week, however, KC noticed signs posted next to his near the mall that said, "Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It's called Darwinism. Happy Holidays."

The father said he was shocked when he first saw the sign.

"It shocked me," he told WTVG. "I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty."

Angel shared a video on her Facebook page in which she said she and her husband were praying for whoever made the sign and that they were taking the hateful message down.

The fact that someone could flippantly say "Let that baby die," to the child's parents is not only heartbreaking but also maddening.

The complete disregard for RJ's life displayed on these signs is indicative of the culture of death that has so casually become a part of our society.

It's this same logic that justifies aborting children with Down syndrome or health concerns, which countless families have shown does not automatically mean a lesser quality of life.

It seems, however, that the anonymous sign maker's attempt to pile shame on the Ahlers family for asking for help didn't succeed.

KC wasn't the only one taking down the hateful signs; others in the community either removed them before he saw them or kicked them down.

"We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love," KC explained to WTVG. "So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help.

"But, we're going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn't need hatred. This town needs love."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.