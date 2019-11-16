Party tosses lawmaker for backing parental say in LGBT education

A member of Parliament in the United Kingdom has been barred by the Labour Party from seeking reelection because he believes parents should have a voice in mandatory LGBT lessons in schools.

Roger Godsiff, who represents Birmingham Hall Green, sympathized with parents at Anderton Park primary school in Birmingham, England, who contend the teaching was inappropriate and was promoting LGBT lifestyles, reported the Birmingham Mail newspaper.

The parents complained there had been no communication from the school regarding the lessons.

Godsiff, an MP for 27 years, believes children should be taught about LGBT relationships but insists parents should have a say in how the subject is taught.

The U.K.'s Christian Institute noted Guardian columnist Owen Jones said Godsiff should be removed from his MP seat because his view is "an absolute shocker."

The Labour Party's shadow education secretary, Angela Rayner, tweeted that Godsiff's views did "not represent the Labour Party" and were "discriminatory & irresponsible."

Godsiff decried "a vicious and vindictive campaign of character assassination" by those who hold "intolerant opinions."

The Mail said the politician "believes schools should follow government guidance which states lessons should be 'age appropriate,' and states that primary schools should take into account the religious and cultural views of parents."