SECTIONS
Money
Print

PayPal halts payment support to PornHub models

Decision made after adult-entertainment website made certain payments without permission of the payment processor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019 at 5:47pm
Print

(FOX BUSINESS) PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had stopped payment support to PornHub's models after it found the adult entertainment website made certain payments without the permission of the payment processor.

"Following a review, we have discovered that PornHub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring," PayPal said in an email statement.

PornHub, owned by privately held Canadian company MindGeek, said it was "devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods".

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2 more Dems facing ethics review
Judge rules New Jersey-born ISIS bride is NOT a U.S. citizen
Fire lieutenant dies 'selflessly' saving 2 firefighters from burning home
Chimps are killing people in Uganda
PayPal halts payment support to PornHub models
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×