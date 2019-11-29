PETA asks Florida for iguana-killing info, gets $75K bill

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Florida wildlife officials have come under scrutiny since telling residents earlier this year they could kill iguanas without a permit.

The non-native reptiles are such a nuisance that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says residents should exterminate them on their property whenever possible.

Iguanas aren't dangerous, but they multiply rapidly, carry salmonella bacteria and can dig lengthy tunnels and damage seawalls and sidewalks.

