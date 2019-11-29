SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

PETA asks Florida for iguana-killing info, gets $75K bill

Animal-rights group worries the reptiles are not being dispatched humanely

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2019 at 3:33pm
Print

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Florida wildlife officials have come under scrutiny since telling residents earlier this year they could kill iguanas without a permit.

The non-native reptiles are such a nuisance that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says residents should exterminate them on their property whenever possible.

Iguanas aren't dangerous, but they multiply rapidly, carry salmonella bacteria and can dig lengthy tunnels and damage seawalls and sidewalks.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×