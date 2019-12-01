Philadelphia releases serial child rapist illegal alien TWICE despite detainer

(HOT AIR) Some good, but still sobering news comes to us from the Philadelphia office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). First the good news. They just arrested Hector Moran-Espinoza, an illegal alien from Guatemala who was wanted on a laundry list of charges, primarily having to do with sexual assaults on minors and trafficking in child pornography. Then there’s the sobering news. The Philadelphia Police Department had already arrested and then released Moran twice this year, despite ICE having filed a detainer for him both times. (ICE.gov)

