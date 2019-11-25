Were the Pilgrims saints or savages?

An upcoming article in Time magazine (Dec. 2-9 issue) is titled, "The Way American Kids Are Learning About the 'First Thanksgiving' Is Changing." (You can read it here online.)

Gone are the days in public schools when kids created and dressed in Pilgrim and Indian clothing made from colored paper, feathers and shopping bags, and sat around together at a pretend harvest feast. That has been replaced with teachers who instruct the kids that Pilgrims and Puritans were invaders who destroyed the land and annihilated the indigenous civilization.

Time reported that teachers gathered at a Nov. 9 workshop in Washington, D.C., about "Rethinking Thanksgiving in Your Classroom." Teachers were there "to learn a better way to teach the Thanksgiving story to their students." That "better way" is allegedly instructing students of all ages that the Pilgrims celebrated the burning of a Pequot village in 1637 and the killing of a son of Wampanoag leader Massasoit.

Before they teach about the blood-thirsty invaders, however, progressive teachers and now textbooks try to cripple the traditional Pilgrim Thanksgiving story. They do this by asserting things like: 1) It is the pilgrims who were barbaric savages (citing stories like the above); 2) They say the traditional 1621 peaceful and unified three-day Thanksgiving feast with the Wampanoag people is unreliable because it is only referred to in two relatively short primary sources: an account by Separatist Edward Winslow, who traveled on the Mayflower in 1620, and Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford's account; 3) The traditional Thanksgiving story was invented by 19th century Americans who revised the original warring relations between Pilgrims and Indians in order to use the "fabricated story" to unify our divided country during the Civil War era; and 4) America's founders and framers (like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin) were virtually silent about the impact of the Pilgrims or the First Thanksgiving, further proving the event was fictitious.

So convinced are most public teachers about the "modern distortions of Pilgrim history" that they say things like Tonia Parker, a second-grade teacher at Island Creek Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia, who told Time: "I look back now and realize I was teaching a lot of misconceptions."

But was she?

Dr. Jeremy Dupertuis Bangs was chief curator at Plimoth Plantation, distinguished visiting professor at Arizona State University and is a prolific scholar and author on the era of the Pilgrims and Puritans. Dr. Bangs wrote a defense against those who try to debunk the original Thanksgiving story in his treatise, "The Truth About Thanksgiving is that the Debunkers are Wrong." It is a MUST READ for anyone wanting to know the truths about American and Pilgrim history, and why the above allegations against the traditional view of the first Thanksgiving are absolute fabrications and biased revisions.

Dr. David J. Silverman is a professor at George Washington University, where he specializes in Native American, Colonial American, and American racial history. In his new book, "This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving War," Dr. Silverman said it's true that war broke out between the settlers and Wampanoag but not until the 1670s. The 1621 first Thanksgiving meal was peaceful, "because the [Wampanoag] wanted allies and access to European military weapons" in case they needed to defend themselves against their rivals, the Narragansett.

And in regard to why not more of America's founders and framers during the colonial age spoke about the impact of the first Thanksgiving, I defer to the great scholarly work of Dr. Thomas G. West, a director and senior fellow of the Claremont Institute, former professor of politics at the University of Dallas from 1974 to 2011, current professor of Politics at Hillsdale College and the author of the incredible work, "Vindicating our Founders."

Dr. Christopher J. Wolfe, an assistant professor of political science at the University of St. Thomas at Houston, cited Dr. West in his excellent article, "We're Living on the Plymouth Rock," which explains that anyone trying to examine the value and impact of the first Thanksgiving during the colonial era must differentiate between federal and local thought.

Dr. Wolfe writes: "Thomas G. West, in 'The Political Theory of the American Founding,' argues that state and local laws often tell us more about the moral and political ideas of the period than national [or federal] laws do. Beginning with New York in 1817, several states adopted Thanksgiving as an annual state holiday celebration. Beyond what was going on at the legal level, there were great cultural accolades – in books, newspapers, and speeches – for the Pilgrims and their stern godliness."

"Daniel Webster, perhaps the period's greatest orator, gave a speech in honor of 'The First Settlement in New England' on December 22nd, 1820. The occasion was the 200th anniversary of the landing at Plymouth Rock – the rock stamped with '1620' near the landing site of the Mayflower in Massachusetts. The future senator's speech, sometimes known as the Plymouth Oration, is worth careful study," as he refers to what was common knowledge, belief and value about the Pilgrims during his lifetime.

I must also highly recommend here the research of historian David Barton and his amazing knowledge-proliferating website, www.Wallbuilders.com, which has plethora of articles on America's founders and the Pilgrims, like the "Historical Account of Thanksgiving." Check out also Barton's video presentations, like the "History of Thanksgiving," then listen to the Wallbuilders LIVE radio broadcasts by Barton and Rick Green, former member of the Texas House of Representatives, who together give patriotic daily doses of incredible information to fight the twisted culture wars against America's founders and framers.

There's no doubt there were vicious assaults by both immigrants and indigenous peoples in the 17th century pre-Colonial America, but to revise history to say Pilgrims and Puritans were all blood-thirsty invaders is to make Santa into Satan. Our secular progressive society is not only neutering any camaraderie and unity between the Indians and the Pilgrims but also omitting the latter's religious – and specifically Christian – zeal, faith and practice.

In his progressive article, "Top 10 Myths about Thanksgiving," Rick Shenkman, editor of HNN, declared that Thanksgiving was not about religion. Had it been, he says, "the Pilgrims never would have invited the Indians to join them. Besides, the Pilgrims would never have tolerated festivities at a true religious event. Indeed, what we think of as Thanksgiving was really a harvest festival. Actual 'Thanksgivings' were religious affairs; everybody spent the day praying. Incidentally, these Pilgrim Thanksgivings occurred at different times of the year, not just in November."

The History Channel also drank the secular progressive Kool-Aid when its website stated: "The colonists didn't even call the day Thanksgiving. To them, a thanksgiving was a religious holiday in which they would go to church and thank God for a specific event, such as the winning of a battle. On such a religious day, the types of recreational activities that the pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians participated in during the 1621 harvest feast – dancing, singing secular songs, playing games – wouldn't have been allowed. The feast was a secular celebration, so it never would have been considered a thanksgiving in the pilgrims minds."

First, Dr. Bangs rebuts the History Channel this way: "Winslow, our sole source, says nothing about 'dancing, singing secular songs, [or] playing games.' Those might be intended among Winslow's general term 'recreations,' but one cannot imagine, specify, and cite them as proof that the Pilgrims' day was 'a secular celebration.'"

Second, Dr. Bangs blows an irreparable hole in the secular progressive agenda against the first-Thanksgiving debunkers by explaining: "The Pilgrims attempted to pattern their religious activities according to biblical precedent. The precedent for a harvest festival was the Feast of Tabernacles, Sukkoth (Deuteronomy 16: 13-14), lasting seven days. The biblical injunction to include the 'stranger' probably accounts for the Pilgrims' inviting their Native neighbors to rejoice with them. Besides Sukkoth, the Pilgrims' experience of a Reformed Protestant thanksgiving every year in Leiden probably contributed to what they considered appropriate. The October 3 festivities commemorated the lifting of the Siege of Leiden in 1574, when half the town had died (an obvious parallel with the experience of the Pilgrims in the winter of 1620-21). Leiden's ten-day festivity began with a religious service of thanksgiving and prayer, followed by meals, military exercises, games, and a free fair. The common assumption that the Pilgrims' 1621 event should be judged against the forms taken by later Puritan thanksgivings – whether or not those are even correctly understood – overlooks the circumstance that the Pilgrims did not have those precedents when they attempted something new, intentionally based not on old English tradition but on biblical and Reformed example."

If you want to read a stellar description of the Christian religious life and practice of the original Pilgrims and Separatists, another must-read article can be found on the Plimoth Planation's website: "Faith of the Pilgrims." In fact, it is one that should be read around every Thanksgiving table.

Dr. Bangs concluded with a question I want to end with and everyone needs to answer: "If Thanksgiving was not about the discovery of private property's profitability, not about help offered to the colonists by the Wampanoag Indians, not about God's providence – what was it?"