Player pretends to be peeing puppy, costs his team the game

College football players aren't supposed to taunt their opponents. They can get flagged for it.

Sometimes they do it anyway.

And it costs.

On Thanksgiving Day, Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore "cost his team a chance to take a … rivalry game with Mississippi State in into overtime."

How?

He pretended to be a peeing puppy in the end zone, and was flagged.

The action tacked 15 yards onto the extra point Ole Miss was just preparing to attempt, the kicker missed, and Ole Miss lost.

Fox News reported Moore was "meaning to taunt opposing fans" by "crawling around the end zone and pretending to urinate like a dog."

The costly behavior was set up when Ole Miss scored as time was running out to come with 21-20 of Mississippi State.

"But after the touchdown was signaled, Moore did his poorly timed puppy parroting act and two officials responded by throwing flags that tacked on 15 yards to the Ole Miss extra-point attempt," the report said. "Then came the dagger as kicker Luke Morgan missed the 35-yard attempt."