Police overstepped when arresting woman for not holding escalator handrail

Canadian Supreme Court OKs refusing to obey an unlawful order

Published November 29, 2019 at 7:14pm
(GLOBAL NEWS) A Quebec police officer stepped over the line when he detained a woman for refusing to hold onto an escalator handrail, the Supreme Court of Canada said in a scathing ruling on Friday that also slammed Quebec’s lower courts.

In a unanimous ruling, the court found the woman was within her rights when she refused to obey what was an ultimately unlawful order, and that a reasonable police officer would not have considered refusing to abide by a caution-notice pictogram on the escalator to be an offence.

The ruling, written by Justice Suzanne Côté, also blasted the Société de transport de Montréal. The transit agency “committed a fault by teaching police officers that the pictogram in question imposed an obligation to hold the handrail.”

