Police quell violence on London Bridge

Gunshots reported after man injures 5 with knife

Published November 29, 2019 at 10:35am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Gunshots have been fired on the London Bridge while London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

Five people were injured by a man wielding a knife who was later shot and killed by armed police officers on the bridge, which had been evacuated, according to the Daily Mail. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said, "Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

BBC correspondent John McManus said that he heard several shots fired on the bridge. "Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said. "There appeared to be a fight going on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man. Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man."

