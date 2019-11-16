SECTIONS
Pope compares politicians opposed to gays, Jews to Hitler

'That is what was done in those days and today it is happening again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2019 at 3:40pm
(REUTERS) Pope Francis said on Friday politicians who rage against homosexuals, gypsies and Jews remind him of Hitler.

“It is not coincidental that at times there is a resurgence of symbols typical of Nazism,” Francis said in an address to participants of an international conference on criminal law.

“And I must confess to you that when I hear a speech (by) someone responsible for order or for a government, I think of speeches by Hitler in 1934, 1936,” he said, departing from his prepared address.

