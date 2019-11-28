Prosecutors-union chief warns of Soros influence on election

Billionaire activist George Soros is known for spreading his money around to liberal activists, groups and causes.

Sometimes it's even "dark money," so that no one knows where it's coming from.

But it's known that he's out to influence the judicial system by supporting the election of progressives to district attorney positions around the country.

His campaign has attracted the attention of the president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys.

TRENDING: DOJ watchdog expected to clear Comey, McCabe, Strzok of anti-Trump bias: Report

According to the California Globe, Michele Hanisee is warning voters about "dark money being used to buy the district attorney's office in Los Angeles."

The report confirms Soros "has been working from the shadows buying up DA seats across the nation, and his eye is now on LA" to "radically transform the criminal justice system."

San Francisco DA George Gascon, backed by Soros and "considered one of the most progressive law enforcement officials in the nation," said he's going to leave San Francisco and move to Los Angeles to run for DA.

The incumbent is Jackie Lacey, the first African-American and woman elected to that office. She said she welcomed debate and discussion.

But the Globe said Hanisee "wrote that those backed by Soros aren’t interested in having an open debate about the criminal justice system; they yearn to circumvent the entire process and elect candidates that will refuse to enforce laws already in place."

Hanisee described it as an "odd approach" for Soros, whose Open Society Foundations purportedly want vibrant and inclusive democracies with governments are accountable to their citizens.

The report said Soros long has meddled in governments around the world, triggering a number of bans on him and his operations. One Macedonia official described his efforts as the "hijacking of civil society."

Other countries critical of Soros are Russia, Hungary, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Greece, Kazakhstan and Yugoslavia.

Soros, in DA elections, simply uses his vast cash reserves to overwhelm his candidates' opponents.

That often leaves a Soros' pick who is "soft on crime, especially drug related offenses and want to 'reform' policing methods," the report explained.

"Dark money candidates typically have no prosecution background and little understanding of the higher ethical standards to which prosecutors are bound," wrote Hanisee. "Worse they bring a highly political charged viewpoint to an office that is supposed to be apolitical."

Hanisee continued: "In Los Angeles County, we can expect big money to be spent on the district attorney's race. George Gascon will attract Soros PAC money by promising not to enforce the laws that voters enacted. Gascon, however, will need to answer for his track record. San Francisco's property crime rate was twice as high as Los Angeles' during his tenure. Gascon's policies have earned San Francisco the distinction of having the highest property crime rate of America’s 20 largest cities."