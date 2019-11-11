Psychologists identify 4 distinct personality types

(STUDY FINDS) -- EVANSTON, Ill. — Personalities may seem like they come in a vast spectrum of shapes and sizes, but a recent study suggests there are actually just four distinct personality types. Researchers at Northwestern University whittled down the four types to: average, reserved, self-centered, and role model.

These four personality types, the study finds, are based on five character traits: extraversion, neuroticism, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness. Of course, the study challenges personality traits and types previously established. Personality type as a concept is still considered controversial in psychology, due to the difficulty of obtaining objective proof. Previous attempts to classify them produced results that weren’t replicable.

“People have tried to classify personality types since Hippocrates’ time, but previous scientific literature has found that to be nonsense,” says co-author William Revelle, professor of psychology at the university, in a statement. “Now, these data show there are higher densities of certain personality types.”

