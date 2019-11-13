Quitting Facebook can lead to higher grades for teens

(STUDY FINDS) -- SYDNEY — Social media is indisputably one of the great time-wasters of the modern era. While quickly checking Twitter or Facebook in between appointments or classes hardly feels all that time consuming, those short visits add up, often times resulting in over ten hours of wasted time each and every week. All that lost time can be especially detrimental for underachieving students. According to a new study, teens struggling to keep up academically can considerably improve their grades by cutting back time spent on social media.

Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney say that high-achieving students don’t seem to be negatively impacted by the amount of time they spend on social media, but students with lower grades can significantly benefit from logging off.

“Time spent on social networking platforms puts lower academic achievers at higher risk of failing their course,” comments study leader Dr. James Wakefield in a release. “Lower achieving students may already be grappling with self-regulation and focus, so it seems time spent on Facebook provides a further distraction from studies.”

Read the full story ›