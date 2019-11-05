Rand Paul teaches Republicans how to defend Trump

The media and their Democratic allies have been attacking President Trump since before he took office.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said a Republican senator showed party members Monday night exactly how to defend the president.

At a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said: "President Trump has great courage. He faces down the fake media every day. But Congress needs to step up and have equal courage to defend the president. The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.

"And, I say this to my fellow colleagues in Congress, to every Republican in Washington, step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower."

Limbaugh commented that defending Trump "is the same thing as attacking the corruption in the Democrat Party and on the left, and that's exactly how it’s done."

"And if that kind of chorus could begin, the Democrats would not have a chance, and the media would not be able to avoid it. Just one senator," he said.

"Donald Trump, when he's attacked, it’s us being attacked, folks. He's the vessel for the hatred they have for us who elected him. As I've said over and over, Trump is transient. All presidents are. They serve four years or eight and then they move on. The people that elect these presidents, you and me, we are forever! Well, in the political sense," he said.

The Trump voters, he explained, were out there before Donald Trump came along.

"Congratulations and thanks to Rand Paul. What would you rather have, that or Mitt Romney out there running around doing the kind of silly things that he’s doing and some of these other Republicans scared to death of their own shadows? It isn’t hard," Limbaugh said.

He noted he's often lamented that Republicans don't defend their own presidents.

"It’s gotten so bad lately that last week and the week before — and maybe even three weeks ago now — the Drive-By Media was filled with stories, 'Republicans are saying how difficult it is to defend Trump. It’s getting harder and harder to defend Trump.' It just infuriated me because it’s not hard to defend Trump. The Never Trumpers are people supposedly bright. How in the world can they cite one thing about the leftist alternative that they would prefer? How do you not defend Trump? How do you not defend yourself?

"It isn’t hard to do," he said.

"There’s much more to gain standing up and defending Trump, and if you don’t want to defend Trump, attack the people who are attacking us! It isn’t hard to do. Rand Paul just did it."