Report: Head of Chick-fil-A foundation gave to Obama, Hillary

Chick-fil-A's decision to stop supporting major charities that promote traditional marriage may have something to do with the political loyalties of the executive director of it's foundation.

Rodney D. Bullard, a former White House fellow and assistant U.S. attorney, may have been mistaken for a conservative, writes Daniel Greenfield, an investigative journalist for the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

But he was a donor to Barack Obama's presidential campaigns and, more recently, supported Hillary Clinton while at Chick-fil-A, Greenfield points out in a column for Front Page Magazine.

"Like many corporations, Chick-fil-A branded its charitable giving as a form of social responsibility. Bullard became its vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility," says Greenfield. "Unlike a charity, corporate social responsibility is a leftist endeavor to transform corporations into the political arms of radical causes. Like other formerly conservative corporations, Chick-fil-A had made the fundamental error of adopting the language and the infrastructure of its leftist peers. And that made what happened entirely inevitable."

Following Chick-fil-A's announcement Monday of a change in its donation strategy, Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said he had been assured by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy that the company had not comprised its Christian values.

Graham wrote on Facebook: "Has Chick-fil-A caved? Some are saying they’ve rolled over, that they’ve conceded to the LGBTQ protests because they released a statement about their charitable giving. They announced that in 2020 they’re giving to fight hunger and homelessness and support education. What’s wrong with that?"

He continued: "Dan was very clear that they have not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community," Graham wrote. "They will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe. Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values. Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change. I hope all those who jumped to the wrong conclusion about them read this."

However, Mat Staver, chairman of the non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel, said Graham should have researched a little deeper.

"Franklin, you have done a huge disservice by not doing more investigation into Chick-fil-A's betrayal and capitulation to the LGBT agenda," Staver said in a statement.

"While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company's statements and actions tell a different story. The president and chief operating officer, Tim Tassopoulos continues to serve as an adviser to the Atlanta Boy Scouts … This along should raise a red flag considering the Boy Scouts also capitulated to the LTGBT agenda."

Staver noted Tassopoulos said, "There's no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are."

Chick-fil-A actually has been a target of criticism by LGBT activists since 2012 when Cathy, then the chief operating officer, expressed opposition to same-sex marriage in an interview.

"I think we are inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, 'We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,'" Cathy said. "I pray God's mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about."

Company sales soared 12 percent, to $4.6 billion, in 2012. And this year Chick-fil-A became the third largest restaurant chain in America, after McDonald's and Starbucks.

However, some jurisdictions and college campuses have blocked the company's expansion, citing it's stand on marriage.

Staver noted the company stopped funding the Paul Anderson Youth Home in 2014 "because it was accused of being 'anti-LGBT.'"

Funding commitments with the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes continued but were terminated in 2018.

Those groups, "both of which are also falsely accused of being 'anti-LGBT' because they have biblical policies on marriage and sex outside of marriage," now have lost funding in the company's new plan.

"Tassopoulos states Chick-fil-A will now fund Covenant House International," which is smaller than Salvation Army but, critically, is "an LGBTQ activist," Staver said.

"To save its own corporate skin, Chick-fil-A has thrown good, biblical, organizations under the bus and legitimized the false narrative of the LGBT activists. I attended a meeting yesterday in Washington, D.C., with national leaders, and, although the meeting was not about Chick-fil-A, the leaders expressed outrage and betrayal over Chick-fil-A's betrayal," Staver said.

Greenfield contends the move could have been expected by anyone watching the corporate structure.

"In an interview with Business Insider earlier this year, Bullard emphasized that the Chick-fil-A Foundation had a 'higher calling than any political or cultural war.' The foundation boss was preparing the way for the shakeup that was coming in the fall. Even while he claimed that the CFA Foundation had a higher calling than a political or cultural war, he was preparing to accommodate the Left’s cultural war," Greenfield writes.

"The Chick-fil-A Foundation will go on funding leftist groups like Atlanta's Westside Future Fund. The Westside Future Fund is a project of the Atlanta Committee for Progress together with former Mayor Kasim Reed. It will just opt out of funding Christian groups whose views offend anyone on the Left," he says.

"Now the fig leaf is gone and the reality is that the Chick-fil-A Foundation is just another corporate leftist charity that lavishes cash on organizations linked to local Democrats and assorted diversity causes," writes Greenfield.

"And the question is what will the Christians who made Chick-fil-A boom do now?"

Greenfield writes, "If conservatives had paid closer attention to the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s leadership, Bullard’s $1,000 donation to Hillary Clinton in 2016 would have provided a warning of what was coming."