Report: Obama wanted to tell Trump how to be president

After a meeting in the White House with his successor during the transition, Barack Obama said of Donald Trump to a visitor, "He knows absolutely nothing."

Apparently, according to a feature by Politico, Obama had envisioned "a relaxed post-presidency of writing and thinking and mentoring" that was "relatively unencumbered by partisan politics."

But that was "blown up by the twin surprises of Trump's victory and (former Vice President Joe) Biden’s decision to challenge him in 2020."

Instead of assuming the "elder statesman" role that most former presidents adopt, Obama was unleashing criticism of Trump within days of leaving office, issuing a statement of his fundamental disagreement with the new president's ban on entry from terrorist trouble spots, which were mostly Muslim-majority nations.

Obama, Politico noted, had designed his post-presidency around a Hillary Clinton presidency.

"Obama planned on focusing on setting up his foundation, writing a memoir and devoting his energies to long-term issues like developing youth leaders around the world. The most overtly political aspect of his original plan was an initiative to fight gerrymandering, now up and running in the form of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee," the report said.

Attorney General Eric Holder told Politico that in "a perfect world, he would have retreated to a greater degree from public life than he has, much in the same way that I think George W. Bush did in his post-presidency."

Obama continued to issues statements telling Trump how to govern the nation.

"In the spring, well before Obama had wanted to speak up, it was Trump pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement ('misguided'). In the summer, as a Senate vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act loomed, he wrote a long missive to Republicans making the case for preserving it. (After Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote killing repeal, Obama called and thanked him.) In the fall, he spoke up when Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program ('wrong,' 'self-defeating,' 'cruel')," the report said.

Trump, meanwhile, was busy fulfilling his promises to voters to overturn Obama's legacy. He immediately rescinded, for example, Obama's directive to public schools to open their showers bathrooms according to "gender identity."

"For the most part, Obama and his staff chose to ignore the personal and weighed in only on big policy questions," Politico reported.

But, "even after the election, Obama still 'held out hope' that he and Trump could have some kind of normal president/former president relationship, similar to how Obama and George W. Bush operated in 2009," the report said.

"He wanted to be a resource,' said Kevin Lewis, Obama's first post-presidential press secretary. "What we didn't expect at the level that it was done were the attacks."

The report describes "one attempt" for Trump and Obama to connect for a conversation, when Trump called to thank Obama for a note he had left in the Oval Office.

"But Obama was already on his way to Palm Springs," the report said.