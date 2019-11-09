Report: Palestinian Authority spent $2.1 billion to fund terror

(JERUSALEM POST) The Palestinian Authority squandered at least NIS 7.5 billion between 2011 and 2018 on terror funding and non-functioning institutions, according to a new report by Palestinian Media Watch.

The Israeli watchdog this week published a financial report of the Palestinian Authority based on its own financial records for the years 2011 – 2018. The report shows that the PA transferred at least NIS 7 billion to the PLO, the umbrella organization for several Palestinian groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Palestinian Liberation Front. PFLP and PLP have been designated terrorist organizations by the United States and the European Union.

Read the full story ›