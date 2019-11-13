Report: Whistleblower at Obama White House when Ukrainians told to drop Burisma probe

The impeachment whistleblower's concern about President Trump's discussion of Hunter Biden in the July phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky may have had something to do with his hosting of a meeting at the White House in which Ukrainian officials were told to drop an investigation into the former vice president's son, according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

The whistleblower's identity has not been officially disclosed, but it has been widely reported to be Eric Ciaramella, a National Security Council official who was a holdover from the Obama administration.

White House visitor logs show Ciaramella hosted the Jan. 19, 2016, meeting with Ukrainian officials.

Solomon reported the "case" involving Burisma Holdings was raised.

The report said it was under investigation "for improper foreign transfers of money. At the time, Burisma allegedly was paying then-Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter as both a board member and a consultant. More than $3 million flowed from Ukraine to an American firm tied to Hunter Biden in 2014-15, bank records show."

"U.S. officials told the Ukrainians they would prefer that Kiev drop the Burisma probe and allow the FBI to take it over. The Ukrainians did not agree. But then Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukraine's chief prosecutor in March 2016, as I previously reported. The Burisma case was transferred to NABU, then shut down," said the Solomon report.

The Gateway Pundit noted that according to Stephen McIntyre, the demand that Ukrainian top prosecutor Viktor Shokin be fired as a condition for an IMF loan almost certainly originated with Biden staff.

"The demand was first announced to Ukrainian prosecutors at a January 19, 2016 meeting with US officials hosted by Eric Ciaramella."

Ciaramella's meeting included Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko. The report said Ciaramella also met with Artem Sytnyk, the director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, a "Soros group," that "leaked documents on kickbacks to [Paul] Manafort during the 2016 election."

Judicial Watch said the White House visitor logs show Ciaramella, who was detailed to the Obama White House in 2015 and returned to the CIA during the Trump administration, was visited by Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election "who coordinated with Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort."

The logs also show Ciaramella met with Daria Kaleniuk, who is co-founder and executive director of the Soros-funded Anticorruption Action Center in Ukraine.

And the Hill said in April 2016, during the presidential race, the U.S. Embassy under Obama in Kiev "took the rare step of trying to press the Ukrainian government to back off its investigation of both the U.S. aid and (AntAC)."

Other Ciaramella visitors were Gina Lentine, formerly the Eurasia program coordinator at Soros funded Open Society Foundations; Rachel Goldbrenner, then an adviser to then-Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; Orly Keiner, the wife of State Department Legal Adviser James P. Bair; and Nazar Kholodnitzky, the lead anti-corruption prosecutor in Ukraine.

"Judicial Watch’s analysis of Obama White House visitor logs raises additional questions about the Obama administration, Ukraine and the related impeachment scheme targeting President Trump," stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "Both Mr. Ciaramella and Ms. Chalupa should be questioned about the meetings documented in these visitor logs."