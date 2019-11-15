SECTIONS
Roger Stone guilty on all counts stemming from Mueller probe

Trump tweets: 'A double standard like never seen before in the history of our country?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2019 at 2:15pm
(CNN) Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone was found guilty on all seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday, after a weeklong trial on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Stone was charged with providing false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about communications having to do with WikiLeaks, obstructing a congressional investigation of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election, and witness tampering.
