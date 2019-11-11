Sara Carter: Report on spying on Trump to include 'criminal referrals'

Investigative reporter Sara Carter has a word for those in the Barack Obama administration who may have been involved in submitting "evidence" to the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court in Washington to get permission to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign.

Criminal charges could be coming.

"Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s much anticipated report on his investigation into the FBI’s probe into President Trump’s campaign is expected to be made public before Thanksgiving and the outcome is alleged to contain several criminal referrals," Carter reported her sources told her.

"Horowitz's investigation on the bureau’s probe into the now debunked theory that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election will more than likely result in the declassification of documents — requested by senior Republican lawmakers for more than several years. These are the same documents President Trump turned over to Attorney General William Barr in May, giving him 'full and complete authority'" to declassify, the website's report said.

"Those documents will contain several classified pages of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, exculpatory evidence that was withheld from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the so-called 'Gang of Eight' folder (which contained exculpatory information), as well as the email chain between FBI investigators in the Russia probe and then-FBI Director James Comey. Those emails also include discussions with lawyers in the DOJ’s national security division. As previously reported, the email chains will contain information that prove the FBI knew prior to obtaining a warrant to spy on Page that former British spy Christopher Steele’s information in his infamous dossier on Trump could not be proven."

The website explains also expected is evidence that the FBI knew that Steele was leaking to the media but then used those media reports as separate evidence in their request for a FISA warrant, known as circular intelligence reporting.

Also, that the FBI gave Hillary Clinton a special treatment denied the Trump campaign.

"It will reveal the deep bias and animus those FBI officials had toward the Trump campaign," the report said. "If it’s strong and comes out soon, the IG report will do some real damage to the Democrats’ impeachment charade."

The players in the show so far appear to be former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, former Special Agent Peter Strzok, along with Strzok’s paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and DOJ official Bruce Ohr.

A key question? "Did senior officials within the FBI and U.S. intelligence apparatus weaponize the system for political purposes against a candidate for the presidency and did they continue to do so after Trump had been elected?"

The website said the report will be "damning" and include criminal referrals on former FBI officials.