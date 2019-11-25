Schiff now drafting articles of impeachment, report says

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., concluded over the weekend that the evidence he orchestrated in the House Intel committee is "overwhelming" that President Trump should be impeached.

And on Monday, the Washington Examiner confirmed he was drafting that paperwork.

"The president has accepted or enlisted foreign nationals to interfere in our upcoming elections, including the next one," said the Democrat who insisted for years that he had evidence of the Trump 2016 campaign's collusion with Russia, even though it didn't exist.

"This is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation's security and the integrity of our elections."

The report explained, "Schiff said the report would include material from six committees that have been investigating the president for months, 'summarizing the evidence we have thus far.'"

The California Democrat claimed in his memo that President Trump likely will face impeachment.

"The evidence of wrongdoing and misconduct by the president that we have gathered to date is clear and hardly in dispute," he told other Democrats. "What is left to us now is to decide whether this behavior is compatible with the office of the presidency and whether the constitutional process of impeachment is warranted."

If the Democrats want, they will secure an impeachment vote in the House, since they are the majority.

However, they are the minority in the Senate, where any trial would be required to be held. And the Democrats would have to convince nearly two dozen Republicans to go along with their anti-Trump agenda if they wanted to remove him there.

That is considered very unlikely.

Also, several senators have launched various inquiries and investigations into the Democratic National Committee's possible collusion with Ukrainian officials, during the 2016 election, a campaign that reportedly was an effort to undermine the Trump campaign.

The Examiner said the Schiff report is expected to focus on testimony in recent weeks about Trump's telephone call with Ukrainian officials trying to crack down on corruption, including that reportedly involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

"Schiff said Democrats will 'catalog' Trump’s refusal to comply with House-issued subpoenas, 'which will allow the committee to consider whether an article of impeachment based on obstruction of Congress is warranted along with an article or articles based on this underlying conduct or other presidential misconduct,'" the report said.

Democrats are claiming the president abused his office by asking for Ukraine’s help on an investigation into corruption.