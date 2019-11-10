School officials warned after discriminating against pro-life students

Officials at Collier County Public Schools in Naples, Florida, are being warned of likely constitutional violations after they barred students from establishing a pro-life student club called Sharks 4 Life.

School officials, contacted by WND, said they were unaware of the issue. Hours later, they dispatched an email with the claim: "Gulf Coast High School has been and is ready to open the club. The principal will be reaching out to students interested in forming the Sharks 4 Life Club on Monday and finding a sponsoring faculty member."

But a letter to the school board from the Alliance Defending Freedom explained the problem stems from the district's absolute refusal to allow student Gabrielle Gabbard to form a Sharks 4 Life student club.

ADF called it "a blatant violation of her rights under the U.S. Constitution and the Equal Access Act."

TRENDING: Ex-transgender warns Caitlyn Jenner: It only takes 8 years

"Ms. Gabbard and Sharks 4 Life have missed out on over two months of meetings and events, including a recruiting drive in early September."

ADF said that for the school to be in compliance, it must "immediately grant Sharks 4 Life the same access privileges and benefits to which other Gulf Coast High School student clubs are entitled."

"You must also promise Lisa Townsend and Linda Cassidy that you will not take action against them for assisting Sharks 4 Life. And finally, you must update Collier County Public Schools procedure ap2430 to ensure that the Collier County Public Schools system does not engage in any further discrimination."

The letter was sent to Supt. Kamela Patton, board members Roy Terry, Stephanie Lucarelli, Jory Westberry, Jen Mitchell and Erick Carter and others.

ADF said school officials refused to recognize the student group because it is too "political" and "controversial."

But the district already recognizes nearly 80 other clubs, including the Animal Rights Club, the Gay Straight Alliance and Collier Students for Change, an affiliate of the Democratic Party.

"Public school officials can't refuse to recognize a student organization for being too 'political' or 'controversial,' especially when they have rightfully approved a whole host of other clubs formed around religious, political, and social interests," said ADF Legal Counsel Michael Ross in a statement.

"The First Amendment doesn't permit a public school to play favorites when approving student organizations. Gulf Coast High School must recognize Sharks 4 Life, and Collier County Public Schools needs to update its policies so that this doesn't happen again."

Gabbard asked for recognition of Sharks 4 Life in an August meeting with Assistant Principal Catherine Crawford-Brown, but she refused.

ADF said Crawford-Brown then threatened an advisor with termination if she continued to try to be a faculty advisor for Sharks 4 Life.

"Crawford-Brown made these remarks even though she knew that the club needed a faculty advisor to be approved. Because of these remarks, both of the faculty advisors promptly withdrew as faculty advisors for the club," ADF said.

The letter demands: "The School District's and Ms. Crawford-Brown's failure to recognize Sharks 4 Life is blatantly illegal under the Equal Access Act and First Amendment, both of which guarantee Ms. Gabbard's right to have a student club that stands on equal footing with the hundreds of other student clubs in Collier County public schools."

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins said that across the country there is "incredible opposition to the pro-life speech of our student leaders and volunteers as they speak for the defenseless and educate their fellow students on abortion."

"But the law and the Constitution are clear on the matter: Public schools cannot single out pro-life groups for exclusion from recognition. Officials in Collier County need to do the right thing and do it quickly," Hawkins said.

To date, the letter explains, the school recommends that the Sharks 4 Life meet off-campus.

That substantiates allegations that Crawford-Brown and the district "have singled out Sharks 4 Life for discriminatory treatment," ADF said.

If the district doesn't cooperate, ADF said, the legal group would "have no option but to advise our client of other avenues for vindicating her rights."