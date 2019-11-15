SECTIONS
School shooting leaves 2 dead in Southern California

Suspect in grave condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say

Published November 14, 2019 at 7:56pm
(CBS NEWS) A 16-year-old boy pulled a handgun out of his backpack at a Southern California high school Thursday morning and shot five of his fellow students, killing two, before he turned the gun on himself, police said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters the suspect was in "grave condition" at a hospital.

The deceased victims were identified as a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The wounded victims were identified as a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and another 14-year-old boy, and Villanueva said they were not in critical condition.

Sheriff's Department Captain Kent Wegener said the gunman, who turned 16 Thursday, and the victims all attended Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Police didn't identify the gunman other than describing him as Asian; law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspected shooter has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow.

