Scientists to flood black market with fake rhino horn to reduce poaching

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Scientists are planning to flood the black market with realistic fake rhino horns made from horse hair in an attempt to reduce illegal poaching.

Rhino horn is in demand for a range of uses, from traditional Chinese medicine to ornamental carvings, and the illegal international trade is thriving. In South Africa alone, 769 rhinos were poached in 2018, and there have also been attempts to steal rhino horns from museums in Europe.

While a number of approaches have been looked at to tackle the trade, from stigmatising the use of rhino horn to legalising domestic trade, experts say there is another option: swamp the market with fakes.

