SECTIONS
Diversions Money World
Print

Scientists to flood black market with fake rhino horn to reduce poaching

Horse-hair knock-offs look real under the microscope

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2019 at 6:00pm
Print

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Scientists are planning to flood the black market with realistic fake rhino horns made from horse hair in an attempt to reduce illegal poaching.

Rhino horn is in demand for a range of uses, from traditional Chinese medicine to ornamental carvings, and the illegal international trade is thriving. In South Africa alone, 769 rhinos were poached in 2018, and there have also been attempts to steal rhino horns from museums in Europe.

While a number of approaches have been looked at to tackle the trade, from stigmatising the use of rhino horn to legalising domestic trade, experts say there is another option: swamp the market with fakes.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×