Scientists: Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, going vegan is not more green

'The danger is we demonize one and jump too quickly to the other'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2019 at 7:36pm
(LONDON TELEGRAPH) Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, leading scientists have said, as they warned it is not more environmentally-friendly to go vegan.

Experts from the University of Edinburgh and Scotland’s Rural College said farmers were increasingly feeling demonised by the unsupported ‘meat is evil’ claims being promoted by environmental lobbyists.

Speaking at a panel in central London, they argued that meat was critical for the physical and mental health of children, particularly in developing countries, and said that moving away from livestock farming would not improve land use.

