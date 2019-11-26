SECTIONS
Sex-abuse victims: Catholic Church pressured us into unfair settlements

'These guys have never received anything resembling justice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2019 at 9:31pm
(INSURANCE JOURNAL) -- Two impoverished Mississippi men who say they were sexually assaulted by Franciscan missionaries filed a federal lawsuit Thursday claiming that Catholic officials pressured them into signing settlements that paid them little money and required them to remain silent about the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims the church officials drew up the agreements a year ago to prevent the men from telling their stories or going to court — a violation of a 2002 promise by American bishops to abandon the use of nondisclosure agreements, as part of an effort to end the cover-up of sexual abuse within the church.

“The confidentiality provisions contained in the disputed agreements were intended to silence” the two men “in direct contradiction” to the U.S. Catholic Church’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the lawsuit says.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
