Sex-crazed woman fantasized of romping in rich husband's blood, so she killed him

Couple talked of relations on kitchen table while hubby watched before 'sending him to hell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2019 at 5:43pm
(NEWS.COM.AU) -- A sex-mad ex-wife and her lover have been found guilty of murdering her millionaire farmer husband after they sent depraved texts about romping in his blood.

Angela Taylor, 53, and grave digger partner Paul Cannon, 54, hatched a grisly plot to kill 69-year-old Bill Taylor after developing a “venomous hatred” for him, The Sun reports.

The pair enjoyed a fantasy world of “violence and sex” and shared lurid WhatsApp messages with each other in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Read the full story ›

