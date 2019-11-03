Shock poll: Biden in dead heat – with Hillary!

(AMERICAN MIRROR) -- If Hillary Clinton entered the presidential race today, she would essentially be vying to be the frontrunner.

Despite some 20 candidates competing for the nomination, a weak media-appointed leading candidate is providing an opportunity for the 2016 loser to rethink getting into the race.

A new poll from Harvard Harris finds Clinton nipping at the heels of Joe Biden in a hypothetical match up. Hillary, so far, has not declared her candidacy, though she has repeatedly teased the idea.

