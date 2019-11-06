Who shot Jesus? Artist discovers bullet hole in Last Supper painting

(THE GUARDIAN) -- A 12ft painting of the Last Supper which for a decade has hung behind the altar of a country church will this weekend go on display at a gallery with the addition of a disturbing and depressing mystery: who shot Jesus?

The painting is the work of the celebrated portrait artist Lorna May Wadsworth and has travelled to Sheffield for a retrospective of her work at the Graves Gallery.

When the painting was unpacked, Wadsworth spotted something nobody else had. A hole in the right side of Jesus which has subsequently been confirmed as a bullet hole.

