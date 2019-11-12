Shot down by Supremes, government drops attempt to confiscate woman's land

Scott Township in Pennsylvania has dropped its attempt to confiscate property belonging to Rose Knick in a decision that resolves a case that went twice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Pacific Legal Foundation had helped Knick fight the government's attempt to grant public access to her property because officials claimed they found a historic cemetery there.

"We are extremely pleased that Rose Knick received everything that her complaint against the township asked for, including the township's decision to rescind the unconstitutional ordinance," said Pacific Legal Foundation Senior Attorney J. David Breemer. "Rose's property rights fight has finally come to an end, and we're glad she can once again fully enjoy the peace and quiet she’s always loved about her farm."

The settlement provides that Knick will be paid damages for the period during which her land was subject to an easement as well as reimbursement for attorney fees she incurred before PLF's representation. The township will also pay attorney fees incurred by PLF.

The township adopted an ordinance that required her to provide public access to her private property without compensation.

She tried suing in state court and the township fended off a ruling by promising not to enforce its ordinance against her. Then she went to federal court, which determined she had to defer to the state court.

PLF convinced the Supreme Court to abandon a precedent from 1985 that said federal courts could refuse to hear her challenge.

The decision, in June, left progressive members of the Supreme Court enraged.

The majority opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts overturned a Williamson County precedent from Texas.

"The unanticipated consequence of this ruling," Roberts wrote, "was that a takings plaintiff who complied with Williamson County and brought a compensation claim in state court would – on proceeding to federal court after the unsuccessful state claim – have the federal claim barred because the full faith and credit statute required the federal court to give preclusive effect to the state court's decisions.

"This court has long recognized that property owners may bring Fifth Amendment claims for compensation as soon as their property has been taken, regardless of any other post-taking remedies that may be available to the property owner. The court departed from that understanding in Williamson County and held that a taking gives rise not to a constitutional right to just compensation, but instead gives a right to a state law procedure that will eventually result in just compensation.

"The state-litigation requirement of Williamson County is overruled. Williamson County was poorly reasoned and conflicts with much of the court's takings jurisprudence."

The Fifth Amendment states private property cannot be taken for public use without just compensation.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote a biting dissent against the five-member majority's decision to overrule a precedent. She claimed the new standard would require government payment "in advance" or at the time of the taking.

She charged that "judges do not get to reverse a decision just because they never liked it in the first instance."

"Just last month, when the court overturned another longstanding precedent, Justice Breyer penned a dissent. ... He wrote of the dangers of reversing legal course 'only because five members of a later court' decide that an earlier ruling was incorrect. He concluded: 'Today's decision can only cause one to wonder which cases the court will overrule next.'

"Well," wrote Kagan, "that didn't take long. Now one may wonder yet again."

Kagan, however, offered no such criticism of the narrow 5-4 decision in the same court in 2015 that overruled millennia of cultural norms and created same-sex marriage.

Only a tiny percentage of the cases submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court get reviewed. In Knick's case, it went through the process twice.

The high court heard the arguments then scheduled another hearing before announcing its decision.

The dispute arose in 2013 after the township sent officials onto her 90-acre farm without her permission. Without any significant evidence, they claimed her land contained gravesites.

That would require her to open her private property to the public seven days a week and trim shrubs and keep the area cleaned, as if it were a cemetery, or face fines.

"The Constitution allows government to take private property and make it public, like the township did to Rose. But it must follow one condition: the government must pay 'just compensation.' Yet Scott Township refused to pay Rose. In fact, the township won't even concede that it has taken anything from her; instead it threatened her with fines of $600 per day," PLF said.

In state court, the judge said he could not hear her case, and a federal court judge said he couldn't act until the state did.