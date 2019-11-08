SECTIONS
Slave markets found on Instagram, other apps

Investigation finds domestic workers bought and sold in bomming black market

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2019 at 7:16pm
(BBC NEWS) Drive around the streets of Kuwait and you won't see these women. They are behind closed doors, deprived of their basic rights, unable to leave and at risk of being sold to the highest bidder.

But pick up a smartphone and you can scroll through thousands of their pictures, categorised by race, and available to buy for a few thousand dollars.

An undercover investigation by BBC News Arabic has found that domestic workers are being illegally bought and sold online in a booming black market.

