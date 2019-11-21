SECTIONS
'Slave for sale': Teen charged with hate crime for posting ad of black classmate on Craigslist

'They used to be friends, they are not anymore'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) An Illinois teenager posted a photograph of a black classmate in a Craigslist “slave for sale” advertisement, according to police.

The Naperville Police Department charged a teen with two counts of felony hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct for the racist advertisement that was posted on Nov. 14. The advertisement included a photograph of the black classmate alongside the caption "Slave for sale (Naperville)" and a racist slur.

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall called the post “despicable and extremely offensive,” adding, “Every single person deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our community, and this department will continue to strive to make that a reality by thoroughly investigating any allegations of hate crimes and bringing those found responsible to justice.”

