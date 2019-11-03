SECTIONS
SNL mocks Warren's $52 trillion 'Medicare-for-all': 'When the numbers are this big they're just pretend!'

'No one asks how we’re going to pay for 'Remember Obama''

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2019 at 12:32pm
(FOX NEWS) -- With the remarkably versatile Kate McKinnon at the helm, this weekend’s "Saturday Night Live" cold open took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s $52 trillion "Medicare-for-all" health care plan.

“I am in my natural habitat – a public school on a weekend,” McKinnon's excitable Warren quipped at an Iowa town hall, complete with fist pumps, some "whoos" and the senator’s signature raspy voice.

She also took a moment to give Beto O’Rourke a sendoff after he dropped out of the race last week.

