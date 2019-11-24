Snot so bad: 3 in 10 adults actually 'enjoy' being sick

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Many Americans are so overworked and busy that they actually look forward to getting a cold, believe it or not. In a survey of 2,300 adults by cold relief company Theraflu, about three in ten (29%) admitted they enjoy getting sick. The primary reason? Simply to get a day off from work and other responsibilities.

Life can be busy and hectic for everyone, especially during the holidays. That’s why, according to the survey, almost 40% of respondents view becoming sick as an opportunity to focus on themselves and slow down for a little while.

The survey found some other benefits to being sick as well; over a third of respondents said that coming down with the flu or a cold allows them to finally catch up on some much-needed sleep. Other benefits included resting all day (34%), binging shows on Netflix or other streaming platforms (26%), skipping out on work (24%), and getting some “me time” (23%).

