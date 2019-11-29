Sondland denies report accusing him of sexual harassment

(FOX NEWS) Three women have accused U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland of sexually harassing them and then taking retaliatory measures when they rejected his advances.

Sondland, who was thrust into the national spotlight last week when he testified in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump, is accused of forcibly trying to kiss two women in separate incidents and exposing himself to a third. All incidents occurred while Sondland was working as the chairman of Provenance Hotels and before he had been appointed to his role as ambassador.

The sexual harassment claims were first reported by ProPublica and Portland Monthly Magazine. In a statement published on his personal website Wednesday, Sondland denied the claims in the story, calling it “fundamentally false” and “intended to influence congressional proceedings.”

