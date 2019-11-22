Soros' influence pops up in Dem impeachment drive

A key witness in the Democratic impeachment investigation, former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, worked for George Soros' Open Society Institute and has connections to Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the infamous "unverified and salacious" dossier of Democratic Party-funded opposition research on Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported a former Trump adviser accused Hill in 2017 of being a "deep state spy" in the White House under then National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster."

Along with working for the Open Society Institute from 2000 to 2006,Hill has known Steele for years, beginning when Hill was working on Russia at the National Intelligence Council and Steele was on MI6's Russia desk.

Hill also was on the rostrum of speakers at the Aspen Institute Security Forum in July 2017 along with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

And Hill has connections to Joseph Mifsud, the mysterious Maltese professor who met with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in London.

The Washington Examiner noted that Hill told the House Intelligence Committee she could not remember the name of the Ukraine director when she joined the White House.

That person was Eric Ciaramella, the career CIA analyst who is alleged to be the Ukraine whistleblower.

One of the outlets for Soros' vast wealth, according to the Washington Times, apparently is the far-left Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The paper said: "Tax filings from Soros’ Open Society Policy Center show tens of thousands of dollars have been granted to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a 501(C)4 initiative that provides money for left-leaning social and environmental issues. In 2015 tax filings, for instance, the Soros OSPC revealed it funneled $550,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund — an amount that put this initiative at the top 10 of OSPC contributions that year.

"In 2018, Demand Justice burst on the scene to 'stop Trump's SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh,' as it wrote on its own website. What’s Demand Justice? As the Center for Responsive Politics on its OpenSecrets.org site put it, Demand Justice is a 'newer liberal 'dark money' group' that 'launched a digital ad campaign against Trump’s judicial picks in May 2018.'"

The report said that tie between Soros and Sixteen Thirty Eight "is just one prong on this massive leftist wave aimed at taking down President Donald Trump — taking down Republicans in the midterms — and ultimately, putting a stop to conservative agendas."

Politico reported Sixteen Thirty Eight spent $141 million on more than 100 left-leaning causes during the midterm election year.

"The money contributed to efforts ranging from fighting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and other Trump judicial nominees to boosting ballot measures raising the minimum wage and changing laws on voting and redistricting in numerous states," the report said.

One Soros-funded organization recently told Fox News who the network is allowed to interview on the air.

The funder has said he's trying to "bend" the "arc of history" his way.

Columnists have warned Soros also is trying to gain control of some components of the coming U.S. Census, and he's funded a "hate" database that relies on data from the anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center.