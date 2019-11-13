S&P 500 and Nasdaq inch higher to record highs with Disney pacing gains

(CNBC) -- Wall Street continued its run to record highs on Tuesday, led by strong gains in Disney and Facebook shares.

The market was slightly higher amid remarks from President Donald Trump, who hinted at Chinese enthusiasm for a trade deal, while knocking them for cheating the U.S. in past agreements.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 3,091.84, hitting a fresh intraday record. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 8,486.09, notching intraday and closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, closed completely unchanged at 27,691.49 after coming within a whisker of hitting an all-time high.

