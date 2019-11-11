'Stink to high heaven': Graham makes bold prediction about 'Deep State' whistleblower

(THE BLAZE) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, predicted Sunday that the whistleblower who filed the complaint against President Donald Trump that triggered the impeachment inquiry is from the "deep state" and connected to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Graham said "this thing's going to stink to high heaven" once the whistleblower's identity, and his connections to the Obama administration and Schiff, are revealed.

"Well, because what's going to happen, when you find out who the whistleblower is, I'm confident you're going to find out it's somebody from the deep state," Graham said. "You're going to find out that they had interactions with Schiff. And this thing's going to stink to high heaven."

