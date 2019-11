(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Monday as the market’s rally to record highs resumed amid increasing expectations that China and the U.S. will reach a so-called phase one trade deal.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs as they rose 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 140 points, or 0.5% and remained about 0.3% below its all-time high.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the record, saying: “Enjoy!”

