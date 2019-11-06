Stocks little changed as rally loses steam on trade-deal uncertainty

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed Wednesday’s session little changed, struggling to sustain the recent rally that drove the market to record highs, as traders worried about U.S.-China trade discussions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, losing just 7 points to 27,492.56. The S&P 500 was also barely changed, closing at 3076.77. The Nasdaq Composite declined nearly 0.3% as big tech including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook all underperformed. The 30-stock Dow hit another record close in the previous session.

Stocks hit their session lows after reports said President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping likely won’t meet to sign a trade deal until December.

Read the full story ›