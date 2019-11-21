SECTIONS
Stocks post 3-day losing streak

'As long as these rumors go back and forth, how will the market know what to do? It's confusing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2019 at 4:37pm
(ON WALL STREET) The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 54.8 points, or 0.2% at 27,766.29. The S&P 500 dipped 0.16% to 3,103.54 while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.2% to 8,506.21. Thursday marked the third straight day of losses for the Dow, its longest losing streak since August. The S&P 500 posted its first three-day slide since September. Boeing and Procter & Gamble were the biggest losers in the Dow, falling more than 1% each.

“The U.S. and China don’t know what they want to do on a trade deal,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. “Every single day it’s something different. They’re close to a deal. Then they’re not close to a deal.”

“As long as these rumors go back and forth, how will the market know what to do? It’s confusing,” Frederick said.

