Stocks post 3-day losing streak

(ON WALL STREET) The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 54.8 points, or 0.2% at 27,766.29. The S&P 500 dipped 0.16% to 3,103.54 while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.2% to 8,506.21. Thursday marked the third straight day of losses for the Dow, its longest losing streak since August. The S&P 500 posted its first three-day slide since September. Boeing and Procter & Gamble were the biggest losers in the Dow, falling more than 1% each.

“The U.S. and China don’t know what they want to do on a trade deal,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. “Every single day it’s something different. They’re close to a deal. Then they’re not close to a deal.”

“As long as these rumors go back and forth, how will the market know what to do? It’s confusing,” Frederick said.

Read the full story ›