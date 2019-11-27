Stocks rise for a 4th day in a row, hit record highs

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose slightly on Wednesday, building on their record-setting run after the release of stronger-than-forecast economic data.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to 3153.64 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to 8705.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42.32 points, or 0.2%, to 28,164. The averages posted fresh intraday records and notched their fourth straight day of gains.

Apple and Facebook contributed to Wednesday’s gains, adding 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Amazon gained by 1.2% while Netflix rose 1.1%.

