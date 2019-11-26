SECTIONS
Stocks rise to another record as Best Buy leads retailers higher

'Trump views the Dow as his most important poll'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2019 at 4:17pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as retail shares outperformed, lifting the major averages to fresh record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 55.14 points, or 0.2% at 28,121.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 3,140.50. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.2% to 8,647.93.

Retailers rose broadly after Best Buy posted quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations, sending its stock up more than 9%. The electronics retailer also raised its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast. Dick’s Sporting Goods also rallied more than 18% on better-than-expected earnings.

