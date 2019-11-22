Stocks rise slightly

(CNBC) Stocks rose slightly on Friday, but posted their first weekly decline in over a month amid lingering worries around U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 109.33 points, or 0.4% to 27,875.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 3,110.29 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.16% to 8,519.88.

President Donald Trump told Fox News both sides were “very close” to reaching a trade agreement, nothing: “We have a very good chance to make the deal.” That comment lifted market sentiment during the day.

