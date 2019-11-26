Stray dog found cuddling 5 abandoned kittens in freezing cold on side of road

Five young kittens are alive and well thanks to a 2-year-old stray dog who kept them warm overnight in the freezing Ontario snow.

While it is still a mystery as to how these five kittens ended up abandoned together near a road in Ontario, Canada, the Pet and Wildlife Rescue in Chatham-Kent is thankful the group of animals was spotted before it was too late.

According to The Dodo, a woman was driving down the road at night when she spotted the stray dog, seemingly curled around something in the cold snow.

The good Samaritan stopped and found that the dog had wrapped her body around five small black kittens, protecting their vulnerable bodies from the harsh weather.

TRENDING: Video shows Schiff wildly twisting the truth about impeachment 'support'

The good Samaritan contacted the local Pet and Wildlife Rescue and an animal control officer took the dog and five kittens to the shelter, according to a Facebook post from the group.

Shelter employees were immediately taken with the way the dog watched over her kittens. Though staff are uncertain whether the dog knew the kittens prior to the roadside event, it was obvious that she had bonded with the kittens.

"It's truly heartwarming!" a shelter spokesperson told The Dodo. "It had been a very cold night so these kittens would have had a very hard time surviving."

The dog, now named Serenity, is estimated to be around two years old. She needs to be spayed and then will be ready for adoption, the rescue posted on Facebook.

The kittens are receiving treatment for flea and worm infestations, The Dodo reported.

According to the Pet and Wildlife Rescue, they will be placed for adoption once they reach the proper age.

While some Facebook users hoped the dog and kittens would all be adopted together, shelter staff intend to place Serenity as soon as she is spayed.

"If they waited for the kittens to be ready that would mean that I wouldn't have my forever family for a couple of months," the shelter wrote on Facebook from the perspective of Serenity.

"It is always the staff's goal to get dogs out of the shelter environment and into their forever homes as soon as possible. At the end of the day I am just happy that the kittens were found with me and are now resting peacefully in a warm foster home instead of outside in the cold."

For now, Serenity is happy to make regular visits to her kitten babies, just to check on their progress and make sure they are doing OK.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue staff are encouraged by the outpouring of support they have seen over Serenity's heartwarming story.

"Our staff sees many difficult situations on a daily basis and stories like this one make every heartache worth it," shelter staff said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.