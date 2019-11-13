SECTIONS
Student journalists apologize for taking photos of protesters – at a public protest

Asking someone for comment invades their privacy?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2019 at 10:33pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The spirit of Antifa is infecting student protesters. Not necessarily the gleeful violence against anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders, but the visceral aversion to being photographed.

Photography, you may be aware, is kind of important to journalism. But not important enough for The Daily Northwestern, which puts the feelings of public protesters ahead of its fidelity to journalism.

In an editorial drawing bafflement among professional journalists, the student newspaper at Northwestern University apologized for harming – yes, harming – the students who turned out to protest an appearance by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

