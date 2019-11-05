Study: People will say just about anything to have sex

(STUDY FINDS) -- ROCHESTER, N.Y. — First impressions are important, especially when it comes to dating. We all want to be seen in the best light by a potential new romantic flame or sexual partner, but at what point does embellishment turn into an outright lie? If you’ve ever felt like your date or that mysterious stranger you met in the corner of the party isn’t being completely honest with you to better their chances for some bedroom action, a new set of research suggests you were probably right.

When the possibility of a sexual or romantic encounter reveals itself, the study finds people are very likely to present themselves in a deceptive manner in order to appear as attractive as possible to their potential new mate. According to scientists from both the University of Rochester and the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya in Israel, as our “sexual systems” are activated in the presence of an attractive stranger, it is common for people to embellish, conform, change their attitudes regarding certain topics, and outright lie all to make a good first impression.

To be clear, what the research team have dubbed “the activation of the sexual system,” doesn’t actually entail physical sexual arousal. Instead, it refers to when our brains first become aware that we are attracted to someone nearby and begins to formulate sexual thoughts and inclinations.

Read the full story ›