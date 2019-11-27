Study: Science underestimated the dangers of sleep deprivation

(STUDY FINDS) -- EAST LANSING, Mich. — It can be tempting to try and cut back on sleep. After all, think of all the extra tasks we could all accomplish if we weren’t snoozing all night! Of course, sleep isn’t something one can choose to just stop doing, it’s not exercise or meditation. Sleep is an absolute necessity for our bodies, and without it we would all break down physically and mentally.

The Sleep and Learning Lab at Michigan State University is really driving home this fact with their latest study. According to their findings, sleep deprivation is even more detrimental to our bodies and ability to complete tasks than previously thought.

This is among one of the largest studies ever on sleep deprivation, and one of the first to research how it impacts what researchers call “placekeeping,” the ability to complete a task without losing one’s place, in spite of potential interruptions.

Read the full story ›