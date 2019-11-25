Supreme Court won't toss climate-change defamation suit

Associate Justice Samuel Alito was the sole dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection Monday of a petition to throw out a case by "hockey stick" climate scientist Michael Mann against National Review and a conservative think tank.

Alito argued that the court should hear the appeal by the National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute because the case raises questions "that go to the very heart of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

Mann, a Penn State professor, filed suit in the District of Columbia in 2012 in response to a blog post by Rand Simberg, a Competitive Enterprise Institute policy analyst. Simberg accused Penn State of a "whitewash" in its internal investigation clearing Mann of alleged data manipulation. Hacked emails from the world's leading climate-science research institution revealed Mann discussing with a colleague a "trick" to "hide the decline." Critics have interpreted that to mean removing the Medieval Warm period from the graph to create his "hockey stick" charting a spike in global temperatures in the 20th century after a millennium of relative stability.

TRENDING: Video shows Schiff wildly twisting the truth about impeachment 'support'

It was in that context that Simberg called Mann "the Jerry Sandusky of climate science," referring to the many credible accusations of child molestation against the assistant Penn State coach that allegedly had been ignored for many years by university officials to protect legendary head coach Joe Paterno.

Climate Change," along with the Democratic Party's "Green New Deal" for preventing the catastrophic end of the world in a few years, are in reality the far left's secret weapon – its atomic bomb – for destroying capitalism and America's existing social, moral and economic order. It is the REAL ongoing coup d'etat – the attempted overthrow not just of President Donald Trump, but of America. It's all clearly documented in the sensational November issue of Whistleblower magazine, titled "GREEN NEW STEAL."

Alito argued the Supreme Court, by taking the case, could have helped establish free speech standards regarding the hotly debated issue of climate change.

"Climate change has staked a place at the very center of this Nation's public discourse," he wrote.

The decision announced Monday allows the case to proceed in the lower courts.

Alito argued the "core purpose of the constitutional protection of freedom of expression is to ensure that all opinions on such issues have a chance to be heard and considered."

"I do not suggest that speech that touches on an important and controversial issue is always immune from challenge under state defamation law, and I express no opinion on whether the speech at issue in this case is or is not entitled to First Amendment protection," Alito said. "But the standard to be applied in a case like this is immensely important."

In August, as WND reported, the Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed a case Mann brought in 2011 against climate-change skeptic Tim Ball. Mann accusing Ball of libel for writing that Mann "belongs in the state pen, not Penn State."

"Unhappy Valley"

Simberg's column, "The Other Scandal in Unhappy Valley," was excerpted by syndicated columnist Mark Steyn in a National Review Online piece. Steyn wrote that Penn State's "investigation" of Mann "by a deeply corrupt administration was a joke."

CEI and National Review rejected demands from Mann to retract the articles, and Mann filed his defamation suit.

The defendants motioned for the case be dismissed on grounds that their observations and opinions were protected by the First Amendment. But the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled in 2016 that the case could proceed

In her opinion for the three-judge panel, Judge Vanessa Ruiz wrote: "Tarnishing the personal integrity and reputation of a scientist important to one side may be a tactic to gain advantage in a no-holds-barred debate over global warming."

The judge acknowledged that "the challenged statements were made as part of such debate provides important context and requires careful parsing in light of constitutional standards."

"But if the statements assert or imply false facts that defame the individual, they do not find shelter under the First Amendment simply because they are embedded in a larger policy debate," she said.

The defendants argued the 2012 post was protected by the First Amendment as "a subjective opinion about a matter of scientific or political controversy," pointing out that "the evidence of record is that it actually has been proved to be false by four separate investigations."

The D.C. court also rejected dismissal under the Anti-SLAPP Act, designed to stop lawsuits aimed at silencing speech regarding public issues.

At the time of the 2016 ruling, CEI Sam Kazman contended Mann didn't meet the requirement in a defamation suit of demonstrating actual malice.

"As a public figure with his own history of harshly attacking those who disagree with him, Michael Mann must now show that CEI's commentary met some very stringent standards of malice," he said. "It did not, and we will continue to fight against those who seek to punish and harass groups and individuals who speak out on controversial issues."

A National Review report Monday on the Supreme Court's rejection of the case said the "stakes are high."

"A decision in favor of Mann would set a precedent for political rhetoric moving forward: Parties could potentially sue public adversaries and rely on juries to settle differences of policy opinion."