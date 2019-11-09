Supremes asked to throttle neighborhood's effort to grab private property

The Supreme Court is being asked to take up a Colorado case in which two landowners set up a special district, then condemned and took by force the land of a neighbor who did not want to sell.

The Institute for Justice explained: "Imagine if two of your neighbors got together, claimed they established a new town, and then 'voted' to take your property from you using eminent domain. Crazy, right? Not in Colorado, where the owners of Woodcrest Homes are battling a competing developer's attempt to use eminent domain to take their property."

The petition argues the U.S. Supreme Court must review the case because supreme courts in multiple states are divided on the issue.

IJ said the case is over the Colorado Supreme Court's opinion that allowing private entities to take private property by force "may strike some as unusual," but Colorado "is no stranger to this method of encouraging development."

"When it comes to property rights, Colorado's law is more akin to the Wild West than a constitutional republic," said Jeff Redfern, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, which represents the petitioner.

"This is nothing other than an old-fashioned landgrab. Unlike most eminent domain laws, which require governments to engage in the taking, Colorado’s law cuts out the middleman and just lets private developers use eminent domain to hand land over to themselves."

The case developed when Woodcrest Homes planned, beginning in 2006, to develop three parcels near Parker, Colorado.

It bought one piece of land.

But then the economy took a nosedive and its plans were stopped.

Years later, Century Communities cut a deal with Parker to be annexed if it would develop all three of the parcels, including the one owned by Woodcrest. When Woodcrest wouldn't sell, Century officials simply created a "so-called 'municipal district' – a pseudo-governmental body permitted in Colorado."

It then took for itself the Woodcrest land.

Woodcrest then went to court, contending the insider dealing violated the Fifth Amendment, which allows property to be taken only for "public use."

The Colorado Supreme Court, which frequently has been overruled, such as in the Jack Phillips Masterpiece Cakeshop case, said the insider trading was just fine.

"Eminent domain is supposed to be used by the government for the benefit of the public, not by developers for themselves," said IJ Attorney Patrick Jaicomo. "Colorado law gives public power to private businesses to use for private gain. That's plainly unconstitutional and we're confident that U.S. Supreme Court will end this corrupt abuse of power."

The brief argues the Colorado case went far beyond the eminent domain rules from the famous Kelo case.

"Here, the government did not take from A and gibe to B. Instead, it delegated its eminent-domain power to B so that B could simply take from A directly. There was no legislative finding of public purpose. Not a single bona fide elected official was involved in the process."

In fact, Century had "threatened" to condemn the parcel of Woodcrest land it wanted. And then it set up the necessary district framework, the petition explains.

"In this case, the evidence of pretext is overwhelming: The private beneficiary was not only known, it created and controlled the condemning authority. When it could not purchase Woodcrest's property through a voluntary exchange, Century formed the district, staffed it with its own conflicted directors and employees, and used the power of eminent domain to take its rival's property."